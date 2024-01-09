Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaun Tait, who was appointed as the Quetta Gladiators’ bowling coach for the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), said he is excited to work with the Pakistan pace trio of Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Amir.

The former Australia fast bowler noted that all three are “great talents” and he wants to do his part to help them get better.

In addition to the Pakistan trio, Tait is also glad to be working with ex-Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, who was recently named the Gladiators’ head coach for PSL 9.

“I am excited to work with Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir. They are some great talents to work with and also it will be great to work alongside the great Shane Watson,” the 40-year-old, who has previously served as Pakistan’s fast bowling coach, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team was recently whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against Australia and will now take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, which begins on January 12 in Auckland.

PSL 9 will be held from February 17 to March 17 in Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

