Pakistan fast bowling coach Umar Gul said he was “quite happy” with pace bowler Aamer Jamal’s performance in the recent three-match Test series against Australia.

Jamal was one of Pakistan’s standout players in the series as he dominated with the ball and made a number of useful contributions with the bat as well.

The 27-year-old from Mianwali was by far his side’s best bowler as he finished with 18 wickets at an average of 20.44.

He also scored 143 runs, which included a career-best 82, at an average of 28.60.

“We were expecting from Aamer Jamal that he can bowl… a long spell and good pace. I think he did his job and we are quite happy with him,” Gul was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Despite Jamal’s best efforts, Pakistan ended up being whitewashed 3-0 by Australia.

The men in green will now face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, which begins on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

