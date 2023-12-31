Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz has confirmed that fast bowling superstar Naseem Shah will be fit to play in the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 20-year-old suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup, which ruled him out of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and ongoing three-match Test series against Australia.

He was also not considered for selection for Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Naseem will play for a new team in PSL 9 as he moved from the Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United in return for mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

“Naseem Shah will be completely fit [for the] PSL,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “I have met with Naseem and his rehabilitation program is going very well.”

Pakistan currently trail 2-0 in their Test series against Australia and will look to finish on a high by securing a consolation win in the third Test in Sydney, which begins on January 3.

As for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand, the first T20I will be played on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

