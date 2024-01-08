Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia opener Simon Katich has predicted that Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique will “be a better player than Babar Azam.”

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats over the past few years and has broken numerous records.

However, Katich is a big fan of Shafique, who has made a fabulous start to his Test career and has started to gain a lot of momentum in ODIs as well as he dominated during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“I think he’s going to be a better player than Babar Azam,” Katich was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shafique was recently in action during Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and accumulated 110 runs, which included a top score of 62, at an average of 18.33.

Pakistan lost that series 3-0 and will now take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, which gets underway on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

