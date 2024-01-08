Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Australia batsman Greg Chappell said Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood should take inspiration from Imran Khan, who is known as the “Lion of Lahore.”

Under Imran’s captaincy, Pakistan won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1992.

Masood’s debut as Test captain didn’t go as well as he would have hoped as the men in green were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against Australia.

Despite starting off on a sour note, Chappell noted that Masood’s biggest challenge going forward will be getting the entire Pakistan team to play together as a cohesive unit.

“I recall facing Pakistan teams with incredible players who were brilliant as individuals but rarely as a unit. Under Imran Khan they got their act together. Shan Masood has huge shoes to fill but it shouldn’t stop him from taking inspiration from Lion of Lahore,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which gets underway on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Best opening pair, Harsha Bhogle names the two batsmen Pakistan should stick with

What do you think about Shan Masood being appointed Pakistan's Test captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Shan Masood being appointed Pakistan's Test captain? Good decision! 166 ( 37.22 % ) Bad decision! 280 ( 62.78 % )

Like this: Like Loading...