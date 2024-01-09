Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Former Pakistan seamer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has admitted that India head coach Rahul Dravid was the toughest player he bowled to.
Dravid is known as ‘The Wall’ due to his outstanding defence and his ability to stay at the crease for long periods of time.
The 50-year-old is also famed for his incredible run-scoring ability, which made him a nightmare for opposition bowlers.
“The most difficult to bowl at was Rahul Dravid,” Naved-ul-Hasan said on Nadir Ali’s podcast as quoted by NDTV.
The Pakistan team recently played a three-match Test series against Australia, which they lost 3-0.
Next up for them will be a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which will start on January 12 in Auckland.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan
