Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia captain Pat Cummins has admitted that it is satisfying to get Pakistan batsman Babar Azam out since he is “in the upper echelon of batters at the moment.”

His comments come after he dismissed Azam three times in the recent three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia.

Azam concluded the series with 126 runs at an average of 21 as Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0.

The 29-year-old Lahore-born batsman has been Pakistan’s go-to run-scorer across all three formats for the last few years and has repeatedly won games for his team.

However, his form has been a major concern for the men in green as of late as he hasn’t been scoring the amount of runs expected of him.

Despite this, Cummins has no doubts about the 29-year-old’s quality as he has performed against the best sides all over the world.

“He is kind of in the upper echelon of the batters at the moment around the world, so it will be satisfying if you get him out,” he said in a video posted by Cricket Australia on Instagram as quoted by Geo Super.

Azam will now represent Pakistan in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which gets underway on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 3122 ( 68.93 % ) Bad decision! 1407 ( 31.07 % )

