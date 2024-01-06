Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aggressive Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman said he didn’t have any “significant technical flaw” during his run of poor form.

During that period of time, he was dropped from the playing XI after Pakistan’s opening game against the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

He ended up making a return later on in the tournament and came back with a bang as he hammered 81 and 126 not out against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively.

The 33-year-old noted that he was still playing the same way, but believes that his waning mental strength contributed to his struggles with the bat.

“I am still playing the way I used to play before; there wasn’t any significant technical flaw, but mentally sometimes it gets onto you,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Following the World Cup, Zaman featured in the National T20 Cup and scored 320 runs in eight matches for Abbottabad Region, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.71 and a strike-rate of 135.02.

He was not part of Pakistan’s squad for the three-match Test series against Australia, which the men in green lost 3-0.

Zaman will return to action soon, though, as he was selected for Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which gets underway on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

