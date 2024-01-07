Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Under-19 star Azan Awais has expressed his desire to bat alongside Babar Azam one day in the future.

Awais has been a force to be reckoned with for the Pakistan Under-19 team and hopes to make the jump to the national team soon.

The 19-year-old from Sialkot recalled talking to Azam recently about batting techniques and the keys to performing well consistently.

“Lately, I’ve been following Babar Azam quite a bit. I had a meeting with him where we discussed techniques. He also talked to me about consistency in performance and I wish to play alongside him one day,” he told Geo News.

Awais also revealed that he looks up to a variety of batsmen, including Pakistan Under-19 head coach Mohammad Yousuf and legendary opener Saeed Anwar.

“Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Yousuf, Alastair Cook, and Quinton de Kock are my favourite batters,” he said.

The Pakistan cricket team recently played a three-match Test series against Australia, which they lost 3-0.

In that series, Azam scored 126 runs at an average of 21.

He will now feature in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

