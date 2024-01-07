Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman said he really likes fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s “fighting spirit.”

Zaman noted that he really noticed this trait in Afridi when the 23-year-old was captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Under Afridi’s leadership, the Qalandars won back-to-back PSL titles in 2022 and 2023.

He will now make his debut as Pakistan’s T20I captain during the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, which begins on January 12 in Auckland.

“Shaheen is an energetic young man, and I really like his fighting spirit as a captain,” Zaman told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi recently represented his country in the three-match Test series against Australia, which the men in green lost 3-0, and took eight wickets in two Tests at an average of 41.62.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

