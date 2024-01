Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir overlooked every Pakistan player when picking his “favourite bowler of this era.”

While Pakistan have seen many incredible bowlers come and go, Amir opted to pick New Zealand left-arm speedster Trent Boult.

Boult has represented the Black Caps in 78 Tests and taken 317 wickets at an average of 27.49.

He has also claimed 211 wickets in 114 ODIs at an average of 24.38.

As for his T20I career, the 34-year-old has picked up 74 wickets in 55 matches at an average of 22.25.

“With my favourite bowler of this era, one and only Trent Boult,” Amir said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Pakistan cricket team recently lost 3-0 in their Test series against Australia and will now be involved in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

