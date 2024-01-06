Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc said Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is incredibly dangerous as he can be rock solid and “build an innings” or become “ultra-aggressive” and swing the momentum of a match.

Pakistan have heavily relied on Azam as a run-scorer for the past few years and he has continued delivering epic performances across all three formats.

However, while his form has dipped lately, Starc has refused to underestimate the former captain as he knows what the Lahore native is capable of.

“He’s someone who can build an innings or can be ultra-aggressive and take the game away and change the momentum,” he said in a video posted by Cricket Australia on Instagram as quoted by NDTV.

Azam was involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which the men in green lost 3-0, and scored 126 runs at an average of 21.

Azam will now feature in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

