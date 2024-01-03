Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes Pakistan batsman Babar Azam can still play at the highest level for another 10 years and have a big impact.

He noted that Azam’s decision to step down as captain in all three formats may have actually extended his international career.

The 29-year-old made the move after Pakistan were eliminated from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“And he’s what 27 or 28 (actually 29), he’s got another 10 years and now he’ll have 10 years because of no pressure of captaincy,” Gambhir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, where he has amassed 77 runs in the first two Tests at an average of 19.25.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series and are looking to end their tour of Australia on a positive note by claiming a consolation win in the third Test, which got underway on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He will be a leader with me, Shan Masood plans to consult Pakistan batsman

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 3117 ( 68.99 % ) Bad decision! 1401 ( 31.01 % )

Like this: Like Loading...