Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood plans to lead together with his predecessor Babar Azam as he wants to “build a culture where there are many leaders.”

He noted that he doesn’t want to be the only person “doing everything” and is thus aiming to consult with other members of the team.

When Azam stepped down as captain after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and he took over, Masood confirmed that he spoke to the 29-year-old about his role in the side and how to ensure the men in green make progress in the future.

“I had a conversation with him (Babar Azam) and it was about taking the team forward, how to take it forward, Babar’s own role, and I think what you’ll see in the future is that he’s going to be in this team as a leader and the goal is to build a culture where there are many leaders, not just one captain doing everything,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, Masood has scored 146 runs in two matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 36.50.

As for Azam, he has made 77 runs at an average of 19.25.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series and will be eager to secure a consolation win in the ongoing third Test, which got underway on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Shan Masood being appointed Pakistan's Test captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Shan Masood being appointed Pakistan's Test captain? Good decision! 136 ( 35.05 % ) Bad decision! 252 ( 64.95 % )

