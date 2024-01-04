Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez said he asked Imad Wasim for his availability just days before the left-arm spinner announced his decision to retire from international cricket.

Hafeez was considering picking Imad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January 2024.

While Imad told Hafeez that he would let him know whether he was available for selection, the 35-year-old subsequently brought the curtain down on his international career.

“I asked him for his availability and he said that he will think about it and will let me know. After two days, he messaged me saying that he was not available for the New Zealand series. After another two days, Imad Wasim announced his retirement. I acknowledge his services for Pakistan cricket and wish him well for [the] future,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now involved in a three-match Test series against Australia, where they trail 2-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs and the second Test in Melbourne by 79 runs.

The third Test started on January 3 in Sydney.

The T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will get underway on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

