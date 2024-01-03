Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aggressive Pakistan top order batter Saim Ayub has made it clear that he wants to play Tests, ODIs and T20Is instead of being classed as a specialist in one or two formats.

Ayub has played eight T20Is to date, but could make his Test debut soon as he is currently part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-match series against Australia.

The 21-year-old earned his call-up through his dominant performances in domestic cricket, where he scored 553 runs in four games for the Karachi Region Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeA Trophy), which included three centuries, at an average of 79.

He followed that up by being the highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Cup with 397 runs in eight games, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 49.62.

Since he has shown that he can shine in various formats, the Karachi native wants to become a regular member of the Pakistan team in all three forms of the game.

“I don’t want to be considered as a specialist of a particular format. I want to become [a] cricket specialist, which includes all three formats. I always try to adjust my game according to different formats,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ayub wasn’t part of the playing XI for the first and second Tests against Australia, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs and 79 runs respectively.

He will now make his debut in the third Test, which begins on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He was always ready, Mohammad Hafeez not surprised by Pakistan player’s rapid rise

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 1352 ( 70.38 % ) He is ok! 372 ( 19.36 % ) He is overrated! 197 ( 10.26 % )

Like this: Like Loading...