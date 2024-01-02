Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

AB de Villiers, the former South Africa cricketer, said Pakistan batsman Babar Azam “is the glue” that keeps the team’s batting line-up together.

Azam is always seen as the prize wicket whenever Pakistan play any team as he has a habit of scoring big runs and winning matches.

The 29-year-old is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, which is a testament to how good he is.

“When he gets going, he keeps that innings together, he is the glue in that batting line-up,” De Villiers said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Azam, who resigned as captain after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, is currently representing Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia and has amassed 77 runs in the first two Tests at an average of 19.25.

The men in green are 2-0 down in the series and will look to claim a consolation win in the third Test, which begins on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 3096 ( 68.98 % ) Bad decision! 1392 ( 31.02 % )

