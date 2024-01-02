Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Akmal, the Pakistan middle order batsman, is keen to make his international comeback but said it all depends on whether the national selectors pick him.

He noted that his performances in domestic cricket “are out there for everyone to see” and hopes it is enough to convince the selectors to give him another chance.

The 33-year-old, who is Babar Azam’s cousin, recently played for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 95 runs in six matches at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

“My performances in domestic cricket and especially in PSL are out there for everyone to see, and if it’s in God’s will, I will be able to play for Pakistan,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Akmal recently played for the Lahore Region Whites in the National T20 Cup and made 113 runs in eight matches at an average of 16.14 and a strike-rate of 95.76.

He is now representing the Water And Power Development Authority in the President’s Trophy Grade-I and has accumulated 258 runs in two matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 64.50.

Akmal last played for Pakistan in October 2019 and was thus not selected for their ongoing three-match Test series against Australia.

The men in green are 2-0 down in the series and will look to secure a consolation win in the third Test in Sydney, which starts on January 3.

Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! 718 ( 39 % ) No! 1123 ( 61 % )

