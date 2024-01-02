Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Stuart Broad, the iconic England fast bowler, conceded that it is “such a pleasure to watch” Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi swing the ball back into right-handed batsmen.

Broad highlighted this as one of Afridi’s strengths, which is just one of many the 23-year-old has.

Given the fact he can swing the ball a long way and hit speeds of 150 kph, the Pakistan speedster can be a major problem for opposition batsmen and has proved it time and time again with rapid strikes.

“The way that ball swings back into the right-handers is such a pleasure to watch,” Broad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently in action in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and has taken eight wickets in the first two Tests at an average of 41.62.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series and will look to secure a consolation win in the third Test in Sydney, which gets underway on January 3.

Following the tour of Australia, Afridi will made his debut as T20I captain in Pakistan’s five-match series against New Zealand, which starts on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

