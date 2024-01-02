Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saud Shakeel, the middle order batsman, said Pakistan batsman Babar Azam “is the best” as he is able to hit good deliveries to the boundary.

In Shakeel’s mind, this is what separates Azam from other batsmen and puts him in the elite category.

The 29-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats for a few years now, making him the spearhead of the batting line-up.

“He can hit boundaries on good deliveries which is why he is the best,” Shakeel told Cricwick.

Azam’s form has been a bit turbulent lately, which has been a major concern for the men in green.

However, people are hoping that he will get back to his best following his decision to step down as captain, which came after Pakistan’s poor performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

In the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, he has amassed 77 runs in the first two Tests at an average of 19.25.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series and will look to secure a consolation win in the third Test, which begins on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 3096 ( 68.98 % ) Bad decision! 1392 ( 31.02 % )

