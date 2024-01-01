Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Mohammad Yousuf believes 6 ft 8 in pace prospect Mohammad Zeeshan is an “extraordinary talent” with a bright future ahead of him.

Yousuf noted that the 17-year-old from Faisalabad “has a strong body and height, which greatly aids him.”

Zeeshan has been a dominant force for the Pakistan Under-19 team and earned a lot of praise for his performance against the Nepal Under-19 side in the Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup as he finished with figures of 6-19.

“Zeeshan is an extraordinary talent. He has a strong body and height, which greatly aids him,” Yousuf told PCB Digital.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan national team is currently involved in a three-match Test series against Australia, where they trail 2-0 after losing the first two Tests.

The men in green will look to conclude the series on a high by claiming a consolation win in the third Test, which gets underway on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

