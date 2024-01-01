Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood wants all-rounder Faheem Ashraf to step up and provide some much-needed assistance in both the batting and bowling departments.

Faheem was picked for the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, but failed to have much of an impact in the first Test in Perth, where he made scores of 9 and 5, and took one wicket.

Despite being benched for the second Test in Melbourne, Masood still has faith in the 29-year-old from Kasur.

“We are hoping Faheem Ashraf grows into this role and provides us something with the bat and something good with the ball so we have quite a lot of options,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Having lost the first Test by 360 runs and the second Test by 79 runs, Pakistan will be determined to claim a consolation win in the third Test, which starts on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Extraordinary talent, Mohammad Yousuf sees bright future ahead for 6 ft 8 in Pakistan pace prospect

What are your thoughts on Faheem Ashraf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Faheem Ashraf? He is really good! 203 ( 46.24 % ) He is ok! 170 ( 38.72 % ) He is overrated! 66 ( 15.03 % )

Like this: Like Loading...