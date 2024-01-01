Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan revealed that he rejected his Big Bash League (BBL) contract for two key reasons.

It was reported that he received an offer to play for the Adelaide Strikers in BBL 13.

Shadab noted that firstly, he wanted to improve his bowling by playing more four-day cricket, which would help him accomplish the second thing that caused him to opt out of the BBL – making a comeback to the Pakistan Test team.

The 25-year-old has spoken about making a return to Test cricket in the past, but his last match came all the back in August 2020, which was the last time he played first-class cricket as well.

“The purpose behind leaving the Big Bash contract is to first improve my bowling by playing four-day cricket, and secondly, to perform well and make a comeback into the Test team,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“I didn’t leave the Big Bash contract because of playing national T20; rather, my focus was more on playing four-day cricket. Because I felt that I needed improvement in my bowling, and that would come through playing four-day cricket.

“I have tried to invest in myself to play four-day cricket and improve my bowling. If my bowling improves, and along with that, if my batting also improves, it will be beneficial for the Pakistan team.

“The effort is to improve myself through four-day cricket and bring back my form. Because the World Cup is approaching, and if I am in good form, it will benefit Pakistan.”

Shadab is not part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, where the men in green trail 2-0 after losing the first two Tests.

Pakistan will be looking to end their tour of Australia on a high by securing a consolation win in the third Test in Sydney, which starts on January 3.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Be more daring, Gautam Gambhir takes aim at timid Pakistan batsman

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 486 ( 48.41 % ) He is ok! 215 ( 21.41 % ) He is overrated! 303 ( 30.18 % )

Like this: Like Loading...