Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has showered praise on the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali, saying they are “exceptional.”

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats, while Hasan has been used sporadically as of late.

Sarfaraz knows what both speedsters are capable of and acknowledged the tremendous amount of talent they possess.

“Shaheen and Hasan are exceptional,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, Afridi has taken eight wickets in the first two Tests at an average of 41.62.

As for Hasan, he missed the first Test before being included in the playing XI for the second Test, where he finished with two wickets.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series will look to conclude their tour of Australia on a high by claiming a consolation win in the third Test in Sydney, which starts on January 3.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

