Australia spinner Nathan Lyon rates Pakistan batsman Babar Azam as one of the best players of spin in the world.

Azam has shown his class against spinners both in Pakistan and abroad, which is just one of the many strengths he possesses.

Lyon knows that in order for him to dismiss the 29-year-old in the ongoing three-match Test series, he will have to produce something special.

“He’s one of the best batters in the world in my eyes, especially against spin,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has scored 77 runs in the first two Tests at an average of 19.25.

As for Lyon, he achieved an incredible milestone in the first Test as he went past 500 Test wickets.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series and will look to secure a consolation win in the third Test, which gets underway on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

