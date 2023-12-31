Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former India batsman Ajay Jadeja said he is ready to become Pakistan’s head coach if he is given the opportunity.

The men in green are currently being coached by Mohammad Hafeez, who is also serving as the team director.

Jadeja worked with Afghanistan as an assistant coach and mentor during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where the team impressed with a few outstanding victories, including against England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The 52-year-old pointed out that in the past, the Pakistan players were open and honest with each other as they could say anything they wanted to their teammate’s face.

“I am ready. I shared my learnings with [the] Afghans and I believe Pakistan were once like Afghanistan. You could say anything you wanted to in the face of your teammate,” he told Sports Tak as quoted by NDTV.

Pakistan are currently involved in a three-match Test series against Australia and trail 2-0 after losing by 360 runs and 79 runs in the first and second Tests in Perth and Melbourne respectively.

They will now look to secure a consolation win in the third Test, which starts on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

