Australia batsman Marcus Harris admitted that Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed is “different” in a good way as he has shown plenty of potential.

Harris has had the opportunity to face Abrar in two tour matches and was even dismissed by the 25-year-old mystery spinner while playing for the Prime Minister’s XI.

Abrar is part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, but didn’t feature in the first two Tests due to a knee injury.

“He’s good, he’s different,” Harris, who is regarded as one of the favourites to replace the retiring David Warner as Australia’s Test opener, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan trail 2-0 in the series and will look to end their tour of Australia on a high by claiming a consolation win in the third Test in Sydney, which gets underway on January 3.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

