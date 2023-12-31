Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has been thoroughly impressed with new pace sensation Aamer Jamal as he has been bowling at good speeds and hitting excellent lengths throughout the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia.

Having featured in the first two Tests, the 27-year-old from Mianwali has arguably been Pakistan’s top bowler as he has taken 12 wickets at an average of 23.08.

Beyond his impact with the ball, Jamal has also shown some promise with the bat as he struck an unbeaten 33 not out in the first innings of the second Test in Melbourne.

“Aamer Jamal is an all-rounder that we are keeping an eye on, he works with good pace [and] hammers a good length,” Masood was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the Test series and will be determined to secure a consolation win in the third Test, which begins on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

