Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan believes Babar Azam was a worse captain than Sarfaraz Ahmed as he failed to make any improvement.

Azam stepped down from the leadership role in all three formats after Pakistan’s poor performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Junaid noted that during Sarfaraz’s tenure as skipper, the men in green achieved a lot as they won the 2017 Champions Trophy and became the top-ranked team in T20Is.

As for Azam, Pakistan became the number one ODI side under his captaincy.

“Babar had not improved as a captain. If you see Sarfaraz Ahmed, he kept improving day by day. We won the Champions Trophy under his leadership, became World No.1 in T20Is,” Junaid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and has scored 77 runs in the first two Tests at an average of 19.25.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series and will aim to clinch a consolation win in the third Test, which gets underway on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He can trouble any batsman, Shahid Afridi knows Pakistan fast bowler can wreak havoc

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2816 ( 69.17 % ) Bad decision! 1255 ( 30.83 % )

Like this: Like Loading...