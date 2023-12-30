Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja knows veteran Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali “is very skilful” and is thus refusing to take him lightly.

Hasan is currently involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, but was not part of the playing XI for the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

He was given the opportunity to feature in the second Test in Melbourne, which Pakistan lost by 79 runs, and took two wickets in total, including that of Khawaja.

It remains to be seen if the 29-year-old will be picked for the third Test, but Khawaja has made it clear that he will never underestimate the Gujranwala native.

“Then you have (medium-fast) Hasan Ali who has been a stalwart for them for a long time and is very skilful,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Trailing 2-0 in the series, Pakistan will be hoping to secure a consolation win in the third Test, which starts on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 778 ( 33.93 % ) He is ok! 793 ( 34.58 % ) He is overrated! 722 ( 31.49 % )

