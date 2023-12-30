Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan six-hitter Shahid Afridi knows left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has the skills required to “trouble any batter in the world.”

Shaheen is currently playing in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and despite getting off to a slow start in the first Test in Perth, he picked things up in the second Test in Melbourne.

Overall, the 23-year-old has claimed eight wickets at an average of 41.62.

Considering that Shaheen has dismissed Usman Khawaja three times, along with other high-profile Australian players such as Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, Shahid pointed out that his son-in-law can remove anyone when he is on song.

“He possesses the skills to trouble any batter in the world,” Shahid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Having lost the first two Tests, Pakistan will look to end their tour of Australia on a high by securing a consolation win in the third Test in Sydney, which starts on January 3.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Shaheen Shah Afridi being appointed Pakistan's T20I captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Shaheen Shah Afridi being appointed Pakistan's T20I captain? Good decision! 461 ( 50.16 % ) Bad decision! 458 ( 49.84 % )

