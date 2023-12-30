Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz said he prays for Pakistan batsman Babar Azam’s success and hopes he will get back to his best very soon.

Azam, who stepped down as captain after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, is currently in action in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and has scored 77 runs in the first two Tests at an average of 19.25.

With the 29-year-old having underperformed thus far, Gurbaz is eager to see the Lahore native put an end to the rough patch he is going through and lead the charge once again.

“I would pray for him and his success,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in their Test series against Australia and will be looking to claim a consolation win in the third Test, which starts on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

