Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez revealed that he spoke to left-arm spinner Imad Wasim and told him that “he is in my plans for [the] Pakistan team.”

Just days after Hafeez informed Imad about this, the 35-year-old decided to retire from international cricket.

For Hafeez, this came as a big shock as he wanted to utilise the veteran spinner’s skills going forward.

“I called Imad Wasim myself and said that he is in my plans for [the] Pakistan team and he should serve Pakistan cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a three-match Test series against Australia and find themselves 2-0 down after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs and the second Test in Melbourne by 79 runs.

The third Test will get underway on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I pray for his success, Rahmanullah Gurbaz eager to see Pakistan batsman leading the charge again

What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! 1742 ( 59.66 % ) He is ok! 789 ( 27.02 % ) He is overrated! 389 ( 13.32 % )

Like this: Like Loading...