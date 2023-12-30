Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sarfaraz Ahmed said Pakistan are “well-equipped” to deal with Australia in their ongoing three-match Test series as they have a strong batting line-up that includes the likes of Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha.

The wicketkeeper-batsman’s comments come after the men in green lost by 360 runs in the first Test in Perth and 79 runs in the second Test in Melbourne.

While Sarfaraz acknowledged that Australia possess great batsmen, he reiterated that Pakistan “are no less” and hopes that the team turn their fortunes around.

“Australia boasts good batters, but we are no less. With Abdullah, Babar, Imam, Saud, and Agha in our ranks, we are well-equipped for the challenge,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The third Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

