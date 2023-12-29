Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood did not rule out the possibility of including Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI and followed through with it as he was selected for the ongoing second Test in the three-match series against Australia.

Since Sarfaraz Ahmed is the team’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman, Rizwan sat on the bench for the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

However, the men in green opted to make changes to their line-up and Rizwan was brought in to take Sarfaraz’s spot.

“We might require Rizwan as a batsman. His track record is fantastic in Australia. He was one of the top-scorers when we last toured Australia for Test matches. We might encounter a situation where we might have to drop a spinner and play an extra batter, so Rizwan can come into the fore then,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia got underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I want to have a long career, up-and-coming Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman ready to do whatever it takes

What do you think about Shan Masood being appointed Pakistan's Test captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Shan Masood being appointed Pakistan's Test captain? Good decision! 136 ( 35.14 % ) Bad decision! 251 ( 64.86 % )

Like this: Like Loading...