Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad said he is ready to fight to the death to reclaim his spot in the national team.

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in October 2019 and has been trying to capture the attention of the selectors with his strong performances in domestic cricket.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he made 482 runs in six matches for Lahore Region Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 96.40.

His form dipped slightly in the Pakistan Cup as he mustered 53 runs in four matches at an average of 13.25.

However, it returned in the National T20 Cup, where the 32-year-old accumulated 344 runs in nine games, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 133.33.

“Once you have realised what it means to play for your country, then you fight for it till death and that is what I plan,” Shehzad was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently involved in a three-match Test series against Australia and trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test started on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

