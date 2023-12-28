Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Up-and-coming Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan proclaimed that he is determined to have a long and successful international career.

The 20-year-old is one of many bright prospects in the country, but currently sits behind Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed when it comes to wicketkeeper-batsmen.

However, having earned his maiden call-up to the Pakistan team for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January, Haseebullah hopes this will be the beginning of a fruitful career for him.

“I will try my best to play for Pakistan and have a long career for Pakistan,” he told Geo Super.

Pakistan are currently involved in a three-match Test series against Australia, where they trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test got underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s T20I series against New Zealand will begin on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Slight tweak needed, Javed Miandad notices error in Pakistan superstar Babar Azam’s batting

What are your thoughts on Haseebullah Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haseebullah Khan? He is really good! 77 ( 63.64 % ) He is ok! 30 ( 24.79 % ) He is overrated! 14 ( 11.57 % )

Like this: Like Loading...