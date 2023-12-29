Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has hinted at the idea of unleashing fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr in the third Test against Australia in Sydney as his reverse swing “will be quite handy.”

Wasim Jnr wasn’t included in the playing XI for the first or second Tests in Perth and Melbourne respectively.

Considering the conditions in Sydney, Masood believes Wasim Jnr could wreak havoc if he can generate reverse swing.

It should be noted that the 22-year-old from North Waziristan has only played two Test matches to date and taken two wickets at an average of 115.50.

“We thought we could utilise somebody like Mohammad Wasim Jr, who can add a bit of pace if the ball does reverse. He can be handy at the SCG, it will be quite handy,” Masood was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan trail 2-0 in the series at the moment and will look to avoid being whitewashed 3-0 in the third Test, which begins on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I will fight to the death, Pakistan batsman wants to reclaim his spot in the national team

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Wasim Jnr? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Wasim Jnr? He is really good! 224 ( 60.7 % ) He is ok! 119 ( 32.25 % ) He is overrated! 26 ( 7.05 % )

Like this: Like Loading...