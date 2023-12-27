Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan icon Javed Miandad has spotted an error in Babar Azam’s batting technique and called on the star cricketer to make a “slight alteration.”

He noted that when the 29-year-old is batting, he needs to work on the “positioning of his body.”

Additionally, Miandad highlighted that Azam doesn’t “go after the bowlers from the crease”, which fails to accomplish anything and affects his overall rhythm.

The 66-year-old wants the former captain to fix these problems as he knows Azam “has immense talent” and has shown it time and time again.

“Babar does not go after the bowlers from the crease, which affects the rhythm in his batting. Babar has immense talent, but he needs a slight alteration in his approach, particularly in the positioning of his body while batting,” Miandad told Geo News.

Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he accumulated 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

He is now featuring in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

The second Test began on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2814 ( 69.17 % ) Bad decision! 1254 ( 30.83 % )

