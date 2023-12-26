Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan welcomed power-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed to the Multan Sultans, saying he perfectly matches the “positive, bold and aggressive brand of cricket” the team wants to play.

Iftikhar was traded to the Sultans from the Quetta Gladiators, who in return received South Africa big-hitting batsman Rilee Rossouw.

Rizwan, who captains the Sultans, added that the 33-year-old from Peshawar “brings outstanding all-round skills” that the franchise needs to contend for the title.

“I am very excited to welcome Iftikhar Ahmed. He brings outstanding all-round skills, which we need to be a champion team,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“It was not only his on-field skills that made us finalise this trade, but he is also a brilliant team player who uplifts dressing rooms with his presence. We are eager to put together a set of players whose skills are in sync with our positive, bold and aggressive brand of cricket.”

Rizwan is currently part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, but he wasn’t included in the playing XI for the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

The second Test gets underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

