Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is incredibly skillful as he understands “the art of bowling with new and semi-new balls.”

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and is the go-to man when the men in green are in need of a wicket.

Hasan pointed out that in addition to Afridi, Australia captain Pat Cummins has also perfected this skill.

“Both Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan and Pat Cummins from Australia are skillful bowlers who understand the art of bowling with new and semi-new balls,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan and Afridi are currently involved in the three-match Test series against Australia, with Afridi taking two wickets in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

Hasan wasn’t part of the playing XI for that match.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

