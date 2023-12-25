Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad said playing for his country is better than having “money and fame.”

The 32-year-old is trying to make an international comeback after last playing for the men in green in October 2019.

He has been in good form in domestic cricket this season as he scored 482 runs in six matches for Lahore Region Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 96.40.

He followed that up with 53 runs in four matches in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 13.25.

Most recently, the Lahore native was in action in the National T20 Cup and amassed 344 runs in nine games, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 133.33.

Having made his presence felt at the domestic level, Shehzad is hoping he is given a chance to resurrect his international career.

“All the money and fame aside, there is nothing better than representing Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

The Pakistan team is currently playing a three-match Test series against Australia, where they trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

