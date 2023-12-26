Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez has made it abundantly clear that no one is forcing pace bowler Haris Rauf to play Test cricket.

Rauf was set to be included in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, but he pulled out at the last minute due to concerns about his workload.

Hafeez pointed out that when looking at reports from the team’s physiotherapist, there was nothing to indicate that the 30-year-old would be unable to participate in the Australia series.

“When we saw reports from the physio, Haris has no issues stopping him from playing Test cricket. So the thinking that someone doesn’t want to play Tests, or is being forced to, that is wrong,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan lost the first Test against Australia in Perth by 360 runs and will look to rebound in the second Test, which gets underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He’s a skillful bowler, Hasan Ali says Pakistan speedster knows the art of bowling with the new and semi-new ball

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 2995 ( 56.19 % ) He is ok! 1235 ( 23.17 % ) He is overrated! 1100 ( 20.64 % )

Like this: Like Loading...