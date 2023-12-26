Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said fellow fast bowler Haris Rauf believes he won’t be able to “have a big impact” in Test cricket.

Afridi’s comments come after Rauf pulled out of the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia due to concerns about his workload.

The 23-year-old didn’t criticise the Rawalpindi native for his decision, instead noting that everyone is entitled to do what they feel is right for them.

“I think it (not playing the Test series in Australia) is his opinion. I think every player has to have his own opinion. It’s about the rights of the individual. I think there was a discussion with him before the tour. I think he feels he doesn’t have a big impact in red-ball cricket,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Afridi took two wickets in the first Test against Australia in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

Rauf, meanwhile, is playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia got underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Happy to play any role, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman only concerned about winning

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 2995 ( 56.18 % ) He is ok! 1235 ( 23.17 % ) He is overrated! 1101 ( 20.65 % )

Like this: Like Loading...