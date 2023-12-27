Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Removed Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur is confident that spinner Shadab Khan will be back to his best in no time at all.

Shadab hasn’t been in good form over the past couple of months as he has been ineffective at taking wickets.

The issue continued in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where the 25-year-old from Mianwali was limited to two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

Despite this, Arthur isn’t worried about Shadab at all and knows his rough patch will come to an end in the near future.

“Shadab is the best all-round player. I have no worries about Shadab; he will return to his form soon,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab recently played for Abbottabad Region in the National T20 Cup and finished as the highest wicket-taker with 25 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 11.64 and an economy rate of 8.64.

He was not included in the squad for Pakistan’s ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, where the men in green trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test started on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He feels he can’t do much in Test cricket, Shaheen Shah Afridi on Pakistan pacer capable of bowling above 150 kph

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 486 ( 48.41 % ) He is ok! 215 ( 21.41 % ) He is overrated! 303 ( 30.18 % )

Like this: Like Loading...