Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said he is “happy to play any role” as his main priority is to see the team win matches.

Sarfaraz noted that he is not concerned about being the first-choice wicketkeeper as he is also content to be picked as a specialist batsman.

His comments come amidst debate on whether he or Mohammad Rizwan should be the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman in Test cricket.

Pushing this aside, the 36-year-old from Karachi reiterated that he is only concerned about ensuring Pakistan emerge victorious whenever they play.

“I am happy to play any role – whether as a batter or a wicketkeeper – in contributing to the success of the team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz is currently involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 3 and 4 in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

The second Test began on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: We have seen a lot of mistakes, Shahid Afridi disappointed Pakistan player failed to improve

Should Pakistan continue picking Sarfaraz Ahmed? Yes! No! Should Pakistan continue picking Sarfaraz Ahmed? Yes! 536 ( 76.57 % ) No! 164 ( 23.43 % )

Like this: Like Loading...