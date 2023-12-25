Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon believes batsman Babar Azam is the number one superstar in the Pakistan team.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most reliable run-scorer for the past few years and has repeatedly won games for his side in all three formats.

While his form has dipped in the last couple of months, Lyon isn’t underestimating the 29-year-old as he knows Azam will be “a big challenge for us.”

“They’ve got some superstars in the side, and if I’m talking superstars he’s the No. 1 in the Pakistan side in my eyes. He played reasonably well out here last time so it’s going to be a big challenge for us for sure,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently representing Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

Lyon achieved a special milestone in the match as he surpassed 500 Test wickets.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

