Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi believes speedster Haris Rauf “will continue to be a main bowler” in limited overs cricket.

Rauf has formed a formidable pace trio with Afridi and Naseem Shah as they have proven to be a nightmare for opposition batsmen.

While the 30-year-old has come under fire for conceding too many runs while bowling, Afridi pointed out that Rauf still gets the job done when it comes to taking wickets and thus doesn’t want him to be replaced.

“He will continue to be a main bowler in white-ball cricket,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Afridi is currently in action in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and took two wickets in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

Rauf was supposed to be picked for the tour, but withdrew at the last minute since he had workload concerns.

Instead, he is playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: We are being fooled, Wasim Akram despises Pakistan’s love affair with foreign coaches

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 2989 ( 56.24 % ) He is ok! 1231 ( 23.16 % ) He is overrated! 1095 ( 20.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...