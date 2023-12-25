Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja admitted he was shocked ex-captain Salman Butt was appointed to the selection committee as a consultant member after being “locked up for match-fixing” during his international career.

Salman was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, but only served seven months.

Considering his past actions, Ramiz questioned why the 39-year-old would even get a role in the PCB, calling it “insane.”

It should be noted that Salman has already been removed from the post due to the backlash it generated.

In addition to Salman, Ramiz also blasted the decision to make Kamran Akmal a consultant member of the selection panel, calling it a “display of filial affection or non-affection.”

“It’s insane…” he told Cricbuzz. “It’s insane to have a selection committee consisting of a member whose decision can be termed as a display of filial affection or non-affection and another who was locked up for match-fixing.”

The Pakistan team is currently involved in a three-match Test series against Australia and trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

