Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain and top order batter Shan Masood has made it clear that he will be occupying the number three spot on the batting line-up as he has the most experience playing in that position.

There had been questions about who would take Azhar Ali’s spot when he retired from international cricket in December 2022.

With Masood having replaced Babar Azam as Test skipper and come back into the team, he feels he is the best man for the job.

“After the retirement of Azhar Ali, I have mostly played at [the] number three spot in domestic and international cricket,” the 34-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, Masood made scores of 30 and 2 in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

